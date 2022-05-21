She Offended Her Date After She Told Him It Would Never Work Out Between Them Since He Has A Cat

A woman recently got set up by her friend with a guy that her friend is pretty close to. She agreed to go out on a date with him, and they chose a restaurant for their date.

Now, she isn’t interested in just dating around. She goes on dates with the intention of meeting someone she can see herself having a future with, and she was hopeful that this guy might be a good fit for her.

As soon as her date walked in and sat down near her, her nose began stuffing up. They chatted for the next hour, and then this guy told her that he has a pet cat.

Well, cats are actually a dealbreaker for her, since she’s extremely allergic to them. She didn’t want to waste any more time on a guy who was not going to fit her life, she informed her date that the cat was not something that she would be ok with.

“I told him I’m allergic to cats and so a relationship wasn’t going to work,” she explained. “He was offended saying I can’t just exclude him because he has a pet and I told him unless he is getting rid of his pet we can’t live together.”

Her date shot back that they would not be moving in with one another any time soon, so he didn’t like that she brought that up on a first date.

She thinks you should be dating someone and then moving in together as a next step, and a cat would never make that possible for her, so she saw this potential relationship as pointless.

“I said unless his cat is ancient I want to move in with the guy I’m dating eventually and I have symptoms already and I’m already getting a stuffy nose just sitting near him,” she said.

Her date kept on disagreeing with her. He suggested she take medication to help with her allergies, but for her, that’s not so simple of a solution.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.