She Pretended To Be Another Girl On Her Dating Profile And Now She’s Falling For A Guy Who Wants To Meet Her In Real Life

An 18-year-old girl was in a committed relationship a few months ago, but regardless of the fact that she was not single, she thought it would be a good idea to download a dating app so she could check out other guys.

Although she was eager to see what else was out there, she was not eager to have someone reveal what she was doing to her boyfriend.

Having one of her friends or acquaintances find her on the dating app was a very real concern for her, so she found a solution.

Instead of using photos of herself on her dating profile, she came across a girl on Instagram who she didn’t know and borrowed her photos for her profile.

She also created a different name than her own to use on her profile, and she got to swiping on the app.

She quickly met a 21-year-old guy through the app, and she began speaking to him. Then, this guy wanted to know if he could have her phone number, and she gave it out to him under the impression that he probably wouldn’t chat with her for longer than a couple of days before dropping off.

Well, she was wrong, because their conversation continued for the next couple of weeks. During that time, she dumped her boyfriend over other unrelated issues, and she was free and clear to keep pursuing her new man.

She didn’t think there would ever be the opportunity for him to meet him in real life, since they don’t live in the same country.

That detail was another thing that gave her the confidence the continue her virtual relationship with him.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.