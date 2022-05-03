She Refused To Let Her Older Sister Attend Her Graduation Since She Ruined College For Her

A young woman has 3 older siblings, but they are hardly her built-in best friends. She and her siblings are so far apart in age that she grew up completely and utterly lonesome.

Needless to say, now that she’s an adult, she’s still not close to all of her older siblings in the least.

“I had to play by myself, was never allowed to state my opinion in conversations because I am “the spoiled brat who doesn’t know anything about life”, which is not true at all,” she explained about her childhood.

“I always had hand-me-downs, was controlled 24/7 and had no right of speaking my mind. My eldest sister has always tried to control my life.”

“I wanted to study fashion but she refused so my parents forbade me to study fashion because of that.”

Then, she started college, and if you thought she would be able to get away from her crazy older sister, you were sadly mistaken.

Her college has an online portal where parents can log in to see the grades that their kids are getting, as well as view report cards and contact teachers.

Her sister took control over this and left her parents out in the dark, as her sister claimed that her mom and dad couldn’t figure out how to use the portal.

Over the last 6 years, her sister read every single personal detail in that portal and sent her nasty messages if she didn’t do so hot on a test.

