She Reprimanded Her Friend For Feeling Entitled To Someone Else’s Money

A 20-year-old female college student recently had an issue in her friend group concerning someone’s opinion about being entitled to someone else’s money.

This woman had a very large social circle in college, so there were a few people in the group that she didn’t know well enough.

A girl named “Talia” was recently found to have come from a pretty wealthy family, though you wouldn’t be able to tell.

“She didn’t wear expensive clothes, she didn’t overspend, ” she explained. Talia lived modestly.

Her best friend Jada figured out Talia’s financial backward by accident, and it happened while looking on Instagram.

“Her brother uploaded a picture of their beautiful mansion on Instagram, revealing their wealth. To me, this was just an odd thing to discover, but Jada was visibly unhappy,” she said.

So when their friend group goes out together, they split the checks evenly. Jada felt that since Talia was rich, and had kept it hidden, she should just pay for everyone.

Jada become pissed off when the writer told her that she had no entitlement to Talia’s money.

Jada feels like that since Talia was “pretending” to be poor, it’s the principle that she pays when going out. Jada went as far as to confront Talia in their group chat, but Talia hasn’t responded.

