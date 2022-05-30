She Screamed At Her Sister On Her Wedding Day After Her Sister Changed Her Toddler’s Food Without Telling Her

A 29-year-old woman has a 26-year-old sister who recently got married, and her sister was apparently a bridezilla during the entire planning process.

She was asked to be one of her sister’s bridesmaids and she agreed, but she had no idea that would entail having to listen to everything that was setting her sister off.

Although it wasn’t the easiest time being her sister’s complaint department, she gave her sister a lot of leniencies because wedding planning is stressful, after all.

Anyway, the day of her sister’s wedding arrived, and she brought her 4-year-old son to the wedding.

He has autism and has meltdowns in nerve-wracking situations, particularly when he’s part of anything that disrupts his regular routine.

“He was quiet for the first part of the ceremony but then started getting upset, so my husband took him outside for a while,” she said.

“Then when the meals came, I found out my sister had changed our pre-agreed food order (safe foods that he’ll eat) to instead match what the other kids were having without telling me.”

The food served to all the kids was nothing exotic, but her son has sensory issues and she would’ve brought his food herself if she knew that her sister had decided to do something than what they previously arranged for.

“So I try to feed him this meal and he’s having absolutely none of it,” she continued.

