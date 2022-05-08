She Told Her Dad That The $5,000 He Gave Her As A Graduation Gift Just Isn’t Good Enough

A young woman recently completed college, and although that’s a pretty major achievement, she feels that everything she does just pales in comparison to her brother’s accomplishments.

Throughout her entire life, she has always felt that her brother was her dad’s favorite child and not her, and as they grew up, she believed that with increasing intensity.

“I mean, I kind of get it,” she explained. “He is the perfect son every parent would have wanted to have. I’m this mediocre girl who struggled through a degree.”

She studied computer science, which she really did find difficult, but she made it to graduation.

Her brother graduated college before she did, and as a graduation present, her dad purchased a really pricey watch for him, and he also funded a European vacation for her brother as well.

All in, she knows that her dad dropped over $25,000 on her brother’s graduation gifts. When it came time for her college graduation, she fully expected to get a gift in line with what her brother received, but she was sadly mistaken.

“My dad didn’t even want to go out with me,” she said. “I told him that I wanted to go out and he said he was busy but wanted the give me my graduation gift and he said he will transfer $5,000 dollars to my account.”

She was hoping to get to spend her graduation evening hanging out with her dad, and after he said he couldn’t make it, she felt that he blew her off.

Her graduation gift further upset her too, and her dad could tell, so he called her out on it.

