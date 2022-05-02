She Told Her Friend That It’s All Her Fault A Spring Break Trip Got Ruined After Her Friend Did Some Sketchy Things

Some drama ensued during a spring break trip for two high school best friends, and a third friend ended up dishing the details.

This young woman has been juggling a situation between two of her friends that recently took a trip together during their spring break; one friend is 18-year-old Kate, and the other is 17-year-old Nadia.

She mentioned that Nadia has been with her boyfriend for a few months and has always seemed very happy with him.

Nadia and Kate decided to spend their spring break near a college town. The school they were near had the reputation of being a party school. It was just the two girls – Nadia’s boyfriend was not with them.

Before they left, Nadia’s boyfriend told her that she should not go to any college or frat parties because he didn’t want any older guys taking advantage of her.

Yet on their first night of break, Nadia and Kate headed to a frat party.

At the party, Nadia became friendly with a guy, and they eventually exchanged Snapchat information.

She pointed out how in this day and age, exchanging Snapchat info with a guy is like exchanging phone numbers, before getting back to what happened with Nadia and Kate.

The next day, the guy Nadia was hanging out with reached out to them and invited them to a party. Kate was into the idea, so they decided to go. Kate noticed that the guy was flirting with Nadia, but in the end, she never did anything with him.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.