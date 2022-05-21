She Went Viral For Pointing Out All Of The Controversial Rules She Makes Her Boyfriend Follow

Have you ever mentally made a list of all the rules you’ve put in place for your boyfriend?

Some things like, “Don’t talk to other girls when I’m not there,” or “No texting your ex, under any circumstances.”

Sometimes as partners, we’ll think of these rules but never bring them up that often because we don’t want to be keepers of our boyfriends, or drive them away.

Well, a recent TikTok trend broke those patterns when creators began posting videos explaining their written-down list of ‘boyfriend rules.’

A TikTok creator who goes by the name @thefreakshowcircus has gone viral for the extensive and controversial list of rules she has for her boyfriend.

Some are a little lighter than others, but all of them are to be taken seriously.

“Disclaimer: almost every single one of my boyfriends has followed these rules,” she says in one of her videos.

This ought to be interesting.

TikTok; pictured above is @thefreakshowcircus in one of her videos

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.