She’s Concerned Her Boyfriend Is Going To Ruin Prom For Her, So She’s Taking Her Best Guy Friend But Now Her Boyfriend Is Upset

An 18-year-old girl is currently dating a guy who is 2 years older than she is, and she admits that her boyfriend is just a super jealous person no matter what.

Her prom is coming up any day now, and she did previously ask her boyfriend if he was interested in being her prom date.

Her boyfriend declined to go with her, though he did say that if she really wanted him to be her date, he would change his mind and go with her.

“He’s incredibly socially awkward and since he didn’t want to go I knew he’d be miserable,” she explained.

“So I said, “I don’t want you to go, because if you do, you’ll be miserable and neither of us will have any fun.” I thought that was the end of it.”

Makes sense that she figured her boyfriend would be fine with her going with one of her friends since he didn’t really have an interest in going to prom with her.

As she was discussing prom with her closest friends, everyone decided to pick someone to attend prom with.

Her friends began picking one another, and she and one of her guy friends wound up being the last on the list.

She thought it would be a nice idea to go to prom with her guy friend as her date, though they were going to prom strictly “as friends” and nothing more.

