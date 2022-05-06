She’s Getting Married And Her Sister-In-Law Expects For Her To Pay So She Can Have A Personal Caterer To Make Vegan Food

A woman doesn’t have a lot of time left before she gets married, and she has been trying hard to make sure her whole wedding is more on the subtle side.

She’s really trying to stick to a budget here, so that’s why she doesn’t want anything crazy or over the top on her special day.

She’s planning on having a ceremony at her local town hall, followed by a lunch reception in her mom and dad’s backyard that will be set up more like a cocktail hour than anything else.

None of her guests will have assigned seats or even plates. Cocktail-style food will be “passed around” to her guests.

She selected 20 varieties of foods for her guests to enjoy, and she worked hard to ensure there really was something for everyone on her menu.

She has fish, meat, vegetarian, and vegan options and she has chosen between 4 to 7 foods in each category.

The reason she picked vegan options was to accommodate her sister-in-law, who is a vegan, and the only vegan who will be attending her wedding.

When her fiancé sent her sister-in-law the menu, her sister-in-law quickly voiced her displeasure.

“So she sent my fiancé the contact of a vegan caterer she likes and requested that he order her a plate of cocktail pieces and a vegan cake just for her on the wedding day,” she explained.

