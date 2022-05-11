She’s Not Letting Her Sister’s Fiancé Come To Her Graduation Party Because This Guy Is Awful

A 22-year-old woman is graduating from college with a degree in biotechnology, and her graduation party is coming up in about a week.

Her sister recently phoned her up to question her about what she would like her and her fiancé David to get her as a graduation present.

She was not happy that her sister was adding David into all of this since she made it very clear to her sister that she does not want to spend any time with David.

She figured she would not have to spell it out to her sister that she does not want David to attend her graduation party, but her sister didn’t get that.

David is awful to her sister, and he has done something pretty dangerous to her as well.

Back in high school, she had a guy friend that harassed and pressured her into dating him before turning into her stalker.

This stalker of hers caused her a lot of grief, and David is friends with him. David is aware that her stalker did some terrible things to her, yet David gave him her address and asked him to stop by her house to get something from her.

It’s terrifying that her stalker now has her address because of David, and that’s only one of the reasons why she hates David.

“I’ve never liked David,” she explained. “Literally from the moment my sister brought him home to meet us for the first time, every single one of us disliked him.”

