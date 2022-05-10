She’s Planning On Moving In With Her Former High School Teacher After She Graduates College, But Her Parents Don’t Know He’s Her Boyfriend And They Expect Her To Move Home

Pretty soon, a 22-year-old woman will be graduating from the college she attends, but there’s something she’s really stressing out over, and it’s not the fact that she’s leaving everything she’s known for the past few years behind.

After she graduates, her mom and dad fully expect her to move home and be with them, but that’s not what she’s going to do at all.

Instead, she’s going to move in with her 44-year-old boyfriend, and her parents don’t even know about him.

She’s been dating her boyfriend for 2 years, and she hasn’t filled her parents in about her relationship with him since they’ll be upset for a couple of reasons.

The first reason she’s been hesitant to tell her parents about her boyfriend is the obvious one; he’s 22 years older than she is and they won’t be ok with that kind of an age gap.

The second reason she’s dragged her feet on revealing her relationship to her mom and dad is that her boyfriend used to be her teacher when she was back in high school.

“I know this sounds bad, but we didn’t start dating until a year after I had graduated and nothing ever happened while I was his student,” she explained.

“He didn’t even want to date initially but eventually we decided that we had done nothing wrong and began to pursue a relationship.”

After they both came to that conclusion, they were more comfortable moving forward. The majority of her boyfriend’s friends know about the two of them, and all of her friends are aware of their relationship too.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.