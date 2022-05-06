She’s Poured Her Life And Soul Into Wildlife Protection And Then She Needed Help Saving Her Beloved Horse Named Falcon

You can say that every time Joan Embery’s name is brought up, it is always directly associated with animal care and education.

Joan is well-known as an American animal and environmental advocate. She was a Trustee of the Morris Animal Foundation, a professional fellow of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, a member of the advisory board of the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine’s Wildlife Health Center, and a founding member of the American Association of Zoo Keepers.

Joan has poured her life and soul into wildlife protection and education. She has made many television appearances, educational programs, and wildlife conservation efforts worldwide.

Her love for animals is unassailable. But now, that same woman, who has given so much to so many, needs some help herself.

On April 11, a GoFundMe page was organized by Kim Ulrich on behalf of Joan, asking the community to help save one of Joan’s beloved horses named Falcon.

Falcon is a beautiful white Arabian horse that started showing signs of what appeared to be colic in late March.

“Joan tended to him for hours on end, her daughter Holly spent the night walking him, and everyone at the ranch did all they could to help,” Kim explained.

A few emergency calls and trips to the vet had occurred. Eventually, the doctor discovered that Falcon had two enormous stones in his intestines with his radiograph results.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Joan with her horse Falcon

