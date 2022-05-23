She’s Taking Her 8-Year-Old Cousin To Prom With Her, But Her Aunt Is Mad That She’s Not Including Her Cousin Enough

An 18-year-old girl had her prom a few days ago, and her date was actually her 8-year-old little cousin.

Sadly, her cousin has cancer and she doesn’t have much longer left to live. Due to this, she and her family are doing everything they can to make sure her little cousin has a full and happy life in the short amount of time that she has left.

“I got special permission from the school to bring her to my prom and she’s so excited,” she explained.

“I’m happy to be able to give this to her because there is a good chance that she won’t be able to go to her own.”

As prom got closer, she was telling her aunt that she was going to her friend’s house for after prom, but she didn’t think her cousin should come with her.

She was concerned that other kids at the party might be engaging in behaviors she didn’t want her little cousin to be around, but her aunt got mad at her.

Her aunt wanted her to give her little cousin the “full prom experience” which meant an after prom party too.

Her aunt expected her to stay at home with her little cousin as soon as prom was done, in lieu of going out with her friends.

She wasn’t interested in changing her plans around like that, as she was going to be getting ready for prom with her cousin and spending all of prom with her cousin too.

