She’s Worried That She Ruined Prom For Her Parents After She Had An Anxiety Attack And Couldn’t Go

A 17-year-old girl is a senior in high school and graduating this year. She’s been homeschooled for mental health reasons, so she wasn’t able to attend prom through her school, but then a local group decided to put on a prom.

Her mom really did want her to attend prom, but she wasn’t thrilled with the idea since she’s not social and she knew only one or two other people who were going, so she largely would be among strangers.

When her mom asked if she wanted to go to this prom, she instantly said that she didn’t. Her mom kept insisting it would be good for her, and she did change her mind.

“Now, she didn’t force me, she just heavily encouraged (maybe even pressured me a bit) to go,” she explained.

“I caved in and we found a beautiful prom dress back in March. It was on the cheaper side (it ended up being $250 for the dress and alterations combined) and we found some beautiful shoes and a beautiful bag.”

“The day of prom, I got my hair and makeup done by a family friend who is a beautician. So the total cost ended up being ~$350.”

Before prom day even arrived, she was starting to get stressed out about it, but when the day did come, everything spiraled out of control.

Her mom and dad drove her over to the venue where the prom was being held, and before she could get out of the car to walk through the door, she had a full-blown anxiety attack.

Seeing all of the people that arrived for the event just made her break down and cry. She cried so hard that all of her makeup was destroyed and her mom and dad thought it was best that they all leave.

