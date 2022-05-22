She’s Worried That The Older Guy She’s Dating Is Going To Lose His Interest In Her Since She Isn’t As Successful As He Is

A 24-year-old girl is dating a guy who is 11 years older than she is, and he previously spent a lot of his time trying to get her to go out with him before she finally agreed 2 months ago.

She is aware that she is the youngest woman that this guy has dated. Before her, he was in a relationship with a woman in her late 20s, and a woman his own age who he did have a child with.

Although she has only been seeing this guy for 2 months and they are not in a serious relationship yet, she already feels that she is falling in love with him.

She can’t just let herself fall for him though; she is really concerned about the fact that he’s a lot more successful than she is.

“…I am worried that my lifestyle will create conflict with his lifestyle,” she explained. “He has an incredible 6-figure job, has his own house, multiple vehicles, and travels the world once a month for his own pleasure.”

“In these past 2 months, we have gone on 4 dates (also seeing each other in between for short periods of time) and have talked every day”.

“He definitely seems interested in me, we have lots of common interests, have great chemistry and communication.”

Her life really is a lot different from his. She currently lives with her parents and makes $30,000 annually, which means she simply cannot afford to live all by herself or move out of her mom and dad’s house.

This guy does know that she still lives with her mom and dad, but she has kept the rest of her life vague for fear that he will not be ok with the stark contrast.

