The Guy That She’s Been Casually Seeing Vented To Her About A Fancy Date He Took Another Girl On And It Makes Her Feel Used

A 31-year-old woman has been casually seeing a guy the same age as her named Rob, but they’re not exclusive at all.

She’s been seeing Rob for the last 9 months, though it’s been with varying degrees of consistency and very on-again, off-again.

She finds Rob pretty incredible in a physical sense, and they do have that kind of chemistry, but when it comes to their emotional connection, it’s just not there.

As she has grown to get to know more about Rob over the last couple of months, she’s come to realize they are very different people who don’t view the world through the same lens.

This has caused her to believe that she and Rob couldn’t ever really make it in a real relationship, but that doesn’t stop her from daydreaming about what her life could be like if they did commit to one another.

Rob never takes out on dates, but he does take other, younger women out. Not that long ago, she asked Rob about who he was dating, since she noticed he had posted on social media about going out to a Michelin star restaurant.

The photo that Rob had shared didn’t have a woman in it, but she was convinced it was a date, and she was right; Rob took a 23-year-old woman out with him.

“He tells me that it was good food but soo expensive and then tells me that his date was on her phone and that he was really annoyed,” she explained.

“I just felt a lot of emotions because when we first met up we were supposed to meet up at a cocktail bar but then he said he was busy with work and if I still want to meet up I can go to his house.”

