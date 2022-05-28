This Couple’s Car Went Up In Flames, But The Engagement Ring Left Inside Survived And Made For An Unforgettable Proposal

Two weeks ago, a pair of high school sweethearts embarked on a car ride that they will never forget.

While driving through Tennessee in a rental car, Brooklynn Stevens and her boyfriend Myers Hart heard an alarmingly loud “bang.”

The couple quickly exited their vehicle before it “went up in flames.” But, the car’s damage was the least of Myers’ worries.

He remembered that something much more valuable was still inside of the burning car– a recently purchased engagement ring.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office was contacted, and first responders quickly put out the roaring flames. Then, Myers managed to secretly inform responders of his “very important item.”

Williamson Fire-Rescue recounted the fantastic save and romantic event that happened next in a statement posted on Facebook.

“Upon salvage and overhaul of the vehicle, firefighters made an important SAVE. While almost all contents and the vehicle were destroyed, the ring box containing this very important item was saved with no damage,” the fire department wrote.

After Myers recovered the ring from first responders, he then decided to propose to Brooklynn on the spot.

Facebook; pictured above is the ring that made it through the fire

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.