This Dog Was Rescued From The Streets And His Owners Realized He Had Problems Walking Due To Neurological Problems

Cumming, Georgia. Toby was finally granted a home away from the street earlier this year. He is beyond grateful for his new parents, Shyla Renae and Lucas Stamets.

Shyla and Lucas rescued Toby off the streets in January 2022. By the time they got him, Toby had already shown some health problems, especially being off-balanced while he walked.

Shyla and Lucas had taken him to a local vet for a checkup and were told that Toby has always had neurological problems with his legs. That means his off-balance walking was not caused by any injury.

Unfortunately, things with Toby’s health have become even worse with an accident that occurred just two months after Shyla and Lucas brought him home.

On March 29, Toby injured his left back leg while playing with his sister, Lily. He took a weird step and fell hard, which has completely taken away his ability to walk or even put weight on his back leg.

Now Toby is stuck on the sofa as Shyla sits next to him, typing out a GoFundMe post to raise money for his medical care.

Shyla and Lucas had taken him to a specialist and were informed that the cost of just the MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) alone would be $6,000.

An MRI is used to detect brain tumors, traumatic brain injuries, developmental anomalies, multiple sclerosis, strokes, dementia, infections, and causes of headaches.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Toby

