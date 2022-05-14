This New York Woman Just Welcomed Her Third Set Of Twins– Making Her A Mom Of 10

For every two hundred and fifty births, one pregnancy will bear twins. And while having twins is already rare, having multiple sets is exponentially more scarce.

Most often, multiple sets of twins occur during pregnancies conceived using fertility treatments.

Yet, Kim Alarcon– a mother from New York– recently welcomed her third pair of twins into the world on April 27.

At thirty-seven years old, Kim welcomed her fraternal twin daughters– Kenzley and Kenzy– without any fertility treatments. She and her husband, John, are now parents to ten children.

Kim shared more details about the twins’ birth on her Instagram account, 10andKim.

“Meet Kenzy and Kenzley. They are our last addition and made our tribe a solid ten,” Kim began.

She shared how the twins were breached and had to be delivered via C-section– making this a “very difficult” pregnancy for the family.

“I thank God that we made it. Kenzy and Kenzley started their journey as a trio, but, unfortunately, while at the doctor’s office, I miscarried who I believe was my boy Kent,” Kim wrote.

Instagram; pictured above are Kenzy and Kenzley

