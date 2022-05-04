What Should You Wear To A Wedding As A Guest? Don’t Worry, We Have You Covered!

So the day has arrived. You have just been invited to your next wedding, and as the hashtag weddingszn approaches across the caption of every Instagram picture, you may be on the lookout for what other guests have been wearing to the ceremony.

Shortly after we RSVP, the idea of shopping instantly crosses our minds, and as we peruse the well-known hashtag to find the appropriate party attire, we sometimes end up panicking on where to look next!

Well, look no further as we guide you in picking out the perfect outfit from black tie events to tropical destination ceremonies and everything in between!

While a highly formal event that includes black tie is very seldom nowadays. Most couples are leaning towards a backyard bash that still holds the feeling of effortless, elegant style.

However, if you are destined to attend a ceremony that pushes for a strict dress code, the first thing in your shopping cart should be a black tuxedo, tie, and leather patent shoes.

For us girls, we get to browse all the sites while trying to find the perfect floor-length gown for the event.

It’s time to dress to the nines! Gather up the glam squad. This type of event will require a full face of make and hair styled by a professional. Find some elegant jewelry with a clutch to match.

As far as colors go, you have the option to choose from any color family aside from white, of course. Red is still considered a hot topic as folks seem to think the color takes away from the bride.

No worries, be yourself.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.