While She Was On A Date, She Accepted A Drink From A Guy She Didn’t Know So Her Date Walked Out

A woman was at a football game, and the guy she happened to be sitting next to started chatting with her.

They really hit it off, so she felt comfortable giving her number out to this guy. After the game, she spent approximately a week chatting with him over text before agreeing to go on a date with him.

She thought he seemed “pretty normal” albeit interested in having a relationship with her, though she was on the fence.

She wasn’t really interested in anything serious, though she wasn’t exactly opposed to it either.

“So boom, he invites me out to dinner at a nice bar and I was going out with my friends later that night so I figured it would be a cool pre-game before I met up with my friends,” she explained.

“Things are going pretty okay and we just grab some wings to share and charcuterie board along with a bottle of wine. When the waitress comes back she has all the appetizers, the wine, and a shot.”

The thing is, she didn’t order a shot, and neither did her date. The guy she was on a date with pointed out to the waitress that a shot wasn’t part of their order.

Their waitress said that a man over at the bar had ordered the drink specifically for her and asked her to bring it over.

The guy she was on a date with politely told their waitress that it wasn’t necessary, but she didn’t want that drink to go to waste at all.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.