While Trying On Her Prom Dress To Be Altered, She Suffered From A Severe Concussion

A mother is pleading for help from friends and kind strangers after her teenage daughter experienced a scary fall that has changed her life.

Melissa Teel-Hartman is the mother of Paige, a 15-year-old high school student. Melissa and Paige have been put through the wringer after Paige had a tragic accident this past March.

While getting dress alterations at a shop ahead of her Freshman year prom, Paige had a spontaneous and unexpected bought of low blood sugar. Moments into the alterations, she ended up fainting.

As Paige went down, she hit her head on the back of a curio cabinet and the corner of a brick wall, before finally landing on a hardwood floor.

Still wearing her prom dress, she was placed on a backboard and in a neck brace before being rushed to the emergency room.

Paige is stable and out of the hospital and living at home 24/7 with Melissa, who takes care of her full time.

Although she is in the comfort of her own home, Paige’s fall was only the horrific beginning of a lengthy healing process.

The symptoms Paige has been experiencing are brutal. They include painful headaches, neck and back pain, extreme fatigue, insomnia, as well as depression, and anxiety.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Paige

