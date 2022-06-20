20 Minutes Before A First Date, The Guy She Was Supposed To Meet Said He Was Golfing So She Never Wanted To Reschedule Their Date

A young woman named Katie made a video on TikTok asking people for advice on how to respond to a guy that clearly isn’t respecting her time. Katie’s video ended up generating over 10,000 likes and 3,000 comments.

In her video, Katie says that she made first date plans with a guy she met on Hinge one week in advance.

The night before they were supposed to meet up, they checked in with each other and confirmed those plans.

When the big day finally came, Katie’s date texted her in the middle of the afternoon, telling her that he was playing golf and wouldn’t be back on time for their date, so they would have to reschedule. The audacity!

“We’ve had these plans for an entire week, and you couldn’t plan your schedule for today accordingly so we could still follow through on the plans that we also confirmed again less than 24 hours ago?” asks Katie in her video.

“That’s just disrespectful of my time and my schedule,” says Katie. “I don’t want to reschedule. I just don’t want to go anymore.”

Katie then asks her TikTok audience if they think she overreacted to what this guy did. She wanted advice on how to tell him that she isn’t interested anymore.

Katie no longer wants to even try to date him because she sees this incident as a red flag.

TikTok; pictured above is Katie in her video

