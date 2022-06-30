30 Years Ago She Was Paralyzed In A Car Accident, And Next Month, She’s Undergoing A Surgery That Could Change Her Life

30 years ago, Nancy Maren’s sister Stephanie ended up paralyzed after getting into a car accident.

Since then, Stephanie has relied on her wheelchair to get around, as she does have quadriplegia, but that hasn’t impacted her ability to achieve some incredible milestones.

“Those who know Stephanie know that she didn’t let that slow her down,” Nancy wrote on a GoFundMe page.

“For the last 25+ years, she has made the most of a not-great situation, including graduating from Marquette and having a successful career in TV, all while living with her disability.”

7 years back, Stephanie happened to be reading People Magazine when she saw an article they had written regarding a study being conducted at the University of Lousiville.

The study is called The Big Idea, and it’s geared toward using research to change the lives of people who are paralyzed.

“It’s a movement to transform what it means for individuals to live with a spinal cord injury (SCI), just like my sister,” Nancy said.

“The Big Idea study will further explore the life-enhancing effects of epidural stimulation via an implant on people with spinal cord injury (SCI).”

GoFundMe; pictured above are Stephanie and Nancy

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.