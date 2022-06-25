A Chili Pepper Shortage Has Put Huy Fong’s Sriracha Sauce In Hot Water

Earlier this year, Instacart conducted a survey to find out America’s most beloved hot sauce. Huy Fong’s Sriracha sauce came in first, topping the list in thirty-one states.

Since being founded in 1890 by David Tran, a Chinese-Vietnamese businessman, Huy Fong’s sriracha sauce has skyrocketed into global popularity.

Unfortunately for Huy Fong-lovers, though, the hot sauce brand is now suffering a shortage. The California-based company released a statement describing a chili pepper shortage that has been impacting sauce production since back in 2020.

“As you may recall, on July 24, 2020, we sent out an email to all customers that we have been experiencing a shortage of chili pepper inventory,” the press release states.

“We had also advised and suggested that your company not ‘promise’ any products to customers unless you have the product in stock.”

Well, now, the shortage has been exacerbated. Apparently, inclement weather has affected the quality of chili peppers used in the famous sauce.

Without enough high-quality sun-ripened red jalapeño-hybrid chili peppers, Huy Fong cannot keep up with demand.

“Unfortunately, this is out of our control. Without this essential ingredient, we are unable to produce any of our products,” Huy Fong continued in the statement.

This means that flavors including Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce, Sambal Oelek, and Chili Garlic will not stay on shelves for long.

