A Heavenly Delivery: A Mom Successfully Gave Birth During Her Frontier Airlines Flight

Most parents understandably fret about taking flights with their newborns. But what about giving birth during one?

On May 17, a woman unexpectedly went into labor while traveling with Frontier Airlines. The company shared how an extremely “calm” flight attendant plunged into action and miraculously delivered the baby on board.

“‘Exemplary’ and ‘calm’ were the words Captain Chris Nye used for Flight Attendant Diana Giraldo’s heroic task of delivering a baby recently mid-flight,” Frontier began in a statement on Facebook.

“The baby could not wait. So, the early and unexpected labor took place on a flight from Denver International Airport to Orlando International Airport,” the airline continued.

Apparently, flight attendant Giraldo helped the expectant mother make her way to the back lavatory. Afterward, Giraldo assisted the mother throughout the entire birthing process.

“The whole crew did a really great job. I transferred controls and flying duties to my First Officer as I coordinated the diversion. Dispatch did a great job as well by suggesting Pensacola Airport and getting a gate and paramedics ready for us,” Captain Nye said.

He continued to coin the baby’s delivery a “job well done” and is over the moon that the newborn was healthily delivered onboard.

After the heavenly delivery, the mother decided to give her new baby girl the adorably appropriate middle name “Sky.”

Frontier Airlines; pictured above is the baby

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.