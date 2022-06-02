A New Study Discovered That Close To All Children Who Socially Transition Genders Continue To Identify With That Gender

One of the main arguments against allowing transgender children the right to transition genders is the notion of “detransitioning.”

The term “detransition” refers to when a person who has already transitioned genders decides to return to their assigned birth gender.

So, despite gender identification being a highly personal decision, governmental and societal pushback to children making this choice for themselves has stemmed from the idea that they could “change their minds.”

Yet, a new study published by the American Academy of Pediatrics has found that this occurrence is extremely rare.

The study analyzed over three hundred transgender children between the ages of three to twelve years old.

The children had already transitioned socially– meaning that they changed names, adopted new pronouns, and altered their appearance to “match” their gender identity.

The researchers found that only about seven percent of the over three hundred transgender children decided to detransition within the next five years.

Thus, nearly ninety-three percent of children remained constant in their socially transitioned gender identity.

The study was led by Kristina Olson, a researcher, and professor of psychology at Princeton. Olson described how a lack of proper research and data has not allowed for informed discussions surrounding transgender children.

