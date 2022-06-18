After She Used Some Expired Sunblock For Some Fun In The Sun, She Was Left With Second-Degree Burns On Her Face

Now that summer is here, people will be spending a lot more time outside and in direct sunlight.

Camping, swimming, gardening, or just sitting outside with some friends and enjoying the nice weather are some of the things we’re all happy to do after the long winter this year.

Unfortunately, a lot of people will either forget or choose not to put on sunscreen. Those that do still run the risk of getting burned.

Morgan Vacala was an unfortunate sunscreen burn victim. She shared on TikTok a short clip showing her severe second-degree burns on her face and chin.

In this first video, it’s just a couple of pictures showing the burns, but it got a lot of people commenting. “Don’t be stupid, check the expiration date on your sunscreen,” she said.

Several people shared that they had no idea sunscreen expired. Others shared their stories of sun poisoning and learning of expired sunscreen.

Another thanked her for sharing her story because it reminded them to check all of the sunscreen products during their family vacation.

She then posted another video in the original location where she got the second-degree sunburn a year prior.

TikTok; pictured above is Morgan in one of her videos

