At The End Of A First Date, She Didn’t Let The Guy Use The Bathroom In Her Apartment, And It Sounds Like She Got Out Of A Potentially Bad Situation

A 22-year-old woman met a 25-year-old guy on a dating app, and they went out on a first date not that long ago.

Prior to the date, she had never run into him in real life, but a week before their date, they texted a lot and he seemed to be a great guy.

On their first date, she thought it was all going good, although he was super flirtatious with her and even slightly full of himself.

Aside from that, she could see that she was right; he really was a nice kind of guy and she was planning on seeing him again.

“We live in a college town, and the restaurant we went to was walking distance to my apartment, so he offered to walk me home after,” she explained.

“I thought this was such a green flag, and really appreciated his offer as it was late and getting dark outside.”

She said she would like to have him walk her back, and she did let him know that she was very appreciative of his gesture.

When they arrive at her apartment, she tried to suggest plans for a second date, but then this guy asked if he could come into her apartment and sit down with her to talk about some of the bars in the town.

She found his comment bizarre since she’s from the area, and she knows exactly what bars are close by and a decent option for date two.

