Being Over 6 Feet Tall Has Made It Hard For Her Dating Life And Now She’s Starting To Second Guess How Things Are Going With This Guy She’s About To Go On A Third Date With

A 25-year-old woman comes from a family where a lot of her relatives are above average in the height department.

Her dad is 6’6″ and her brother is an inch taller than her dad. As for her, she’s 6’1″ and she’s found it hard to date guys because of her height.

“I’ve learned that tall men prefer short women,” she explained. “Shorter men prefer shorter women and tall women are not enjoyed by anyone. I have been rejected by everyone.”

“I have been ignored by guys when other women walk by, I have been told I was a moose or a scarecrow. I stay fit, I work to look good but no matter what I am always leaving alone at the end of the date.”

As soon as conversations with guys turn to the romance side of things, they never want to take the next step.

When she goes out with her own friends, she’s just seen as the tall one that nobody really pays attention to.

Recently, she began talking to a guy that she really does like a lot. He’s around the same height as her, and if he is shorter than she is, it’s not by a lot at all.

She believes that they’re beginning to develop something wonderful together, but her insecurity about her height is impacting her ability to accept the fact that it sounds like he enjoys spending time with her too.

“I really like this guy and on a few occasions I thought he’d kiss me, but no such luck,” she said. “We have so much in common, we have similar interests and such a strong connection.”

