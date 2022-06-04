Can You Ever Truly Escape High School Pettiness? This 30-Year-Old Woman Was Fuming After Learning She Was The Topic Of An Online Group Geared Towards Hating On Her

While some regard their high school days as an adventurous and enjoyable time, many also remember the drama and pettiness that followed suit.

Catty cliques, the fear of not fitting in, and downright bullying have plagued numerous people’s high school experiences.

And following the advent of technology, traditional face-to-face conflict multiplied over online platforms.

Many people look forward to maturing and leaving their high schools or hometowns behind in order to escape toxic social circles.

Unfortunately, though, one woman recently shed light on how cyberbullying does not stop after reaching a certain age.

Robin Stone, a thirty-year-old TikToker, learned that a group online was created about her, and the whole purpose was to just hate on her. Shocked and confused, she took to TikTok to air her thoughts.

“[This is] to the girl that is so obviously obsessed with me that she created an entire group about me. You have taken it to a whole different level!” Robin began.

“We are thirty now. Do you need a friend? You clearly need to talk about something bad in your life!” Robin continued.

TikTok; pictured above is Robin in one of her videos

