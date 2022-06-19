He Feels Like His Girlfriend Is Treating Her Cats Like They Are More Important Than He Is

A 31-year-old guy has been in a relationship with his 27-year-old girlfriend for the last three and a half years.

He really is in love with his girlfriend, and he thinks that she’s a wonderful woman, but there’s a catch.

He believes that he’s putting way more effort into their relationship than she is, and he’s starting to worry about it.

Over the last year and a half, he’s been working hard to get his girlfriend to agree to live together and reach a more serious place in their relationship, but she’s not having it.

“See, she has 3 cats, and she LOVES them,” he explained. “She got them from some sort of rescue shelter for disabled pets before we met, so one of her cats is blind, another is deaf, and her 3rd has a limp.”

“She won’t move in with me because she says her cats will have too hard of a time adjusting and it would just be too stressful (I can’t move her with her as her apartment only comfortably fits 1).”

Another thing that bothers him is that his girlfriend pretty much never sleeps over at his apartment since she hates to make her cats be by themselves for too much time.

His girlfriend also declines to go on vacation with him since that also would require her to spend too much time away from her beloved trio of cats.

His girlfriend’s life revolves around her cats, and she invests a lot of money into them as well. There’s nothing more important to his girlfriend than her cats, and he doesn’t think he ranks higher than them.

