He Told His Girlfriend That She Should Probably Dress More Like One Of His Female Friends And She’s Angry With Him

A 28-year-old guy has a girlfriend a year younger than him, and last weekend, he planned a date for them to go on.

As they were chatting, they got around to discussing their outfits, and that’s when his girlfriend questioned him about if he likes her style.

He mentioned to his girlfriend that he does like her outfits the majority of the time, which surprised her.

She wound up asking him if he would like her to wear something different then, and he honestly told her how he felt.

His girlfriend normally wears dark clothes that don’t fit her at all and are pretty oversized.

“Her idea of dressing up is a dark cardigan, black leggings, and boots,” he explained. “It’s fine to me and I understand that she dresses for comfort.”

“But I do enjoy seeing her in other styles like dresses, skirts, blouses, prettier shoes, and in more colors and clothes that are better fitting. I have bought a few dresses for her in the past but stopped when I saw she almost never wears them.”

Dresses just aren’t her taste, but on the rare occasion where she puts on an outfit that’s dressier than normal, he compliments her.

Anyway, during their conversation about her clothes, he admitted that he really would like to see her wear something else.

