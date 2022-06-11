Her Boyfriend Borrows Money From Her, But He Doesn’t Pay Her Back Every Time And She’s Wondering How She Can Address This With Him

A 20-year-old college girl has a 21-year-old boyfriend whom she started seeing 5 months ago. They did start out as friends before they became boyfriend and girlfriend, and she has known her boyfriend for more than a year now.

Overall, she believes that their relationship is good, but there is something that’s really bothering her about her boyfriend.

“He has a few hobbies and extracurricular activities that he seems to really enjoy but they definitely rack up expenses and he’ll occasionally ask if he could borrow money from me,” she explained.

Every time that her boyfriend does borrow money from her, it’s around $20 to $50, so it’s not a ton of money but it does add up, especially when he doesn’t always pay her back.

“Sometimes he randomly pays me back but he’s still about $75 short,” she said. “For context, I attend school on a scholarship that covers tuition and have a part-time job to pay rent so the $75 would not be a huge issue if I didn’t get it back.”

In contrast, though, her boyfriend’s family pays for a lot of his college education and expenses, and he does also have some student loans as well.

Most recently, her boyfriend borrowed money from her and forgot to pay her back, but he did help her fix her car, so she feels that in that instance they’re even, but that doesn’t happen a lot when he does something to make up for the money he borrowed.

“The thing that bothers me is when he says he’ll pay me back but forgets and I always feel bad asking for it because of his financial situation,” she continued.

“I doubt he’ll accept it as a gift, but even if so I don’t want to make this a habit because I have my own things to pay for.”

