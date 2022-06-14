Her Boyfriend Is On A Mission To Catfish Married Men Who Are Stepping Out On Their Wives But She Really Wants Him To Stop

A 21-year-old girl has a boyfriend who is also 21, and over the course of several weeks, her boyfriend has been acting not like himself.

She wasn’t the only one who noticed that her boyfriend has become more reclusive; his loved ones have noticed a big difference in him too.

She was so concerned that maybe he found someone new, and she dug through his computer to see if she could find any evidence.

While she’s not happy that she resorted to going through his private things, she felt it had to be done, and she needed to get to the bottom of everything.

Well, what she discovered was immediately infuriating. Her boyfriend had been wasting hours on end on a dating site that was geared towards married people.

She was so upset that she went straight to her boyfriend about it, and he wasn’t concerned by her reaction at all.

Instead, he told her that it wasn’t what it seemed, and he showed her what he meant by that. He opened up his computer and was ready to tell her why he had been so aloof for weeks.

Her boyfriend had made a profile on the dating site, but it wasn’t of him; it was of a woman in her 30s.

Her boyfriend had been catfishing married men by pretending to be this woman, and he was using her photos as “bait.”

