Her Boyfriend Just Told Her That He’s Feeling Sad And Uneasy Shopping For An Engagement Ring

A young woman in her late 20s has been dating her boyfriend, who is around her age, for a year and 9 months now.

She really has an excellent relationship with her boyfriend, and there’s not really a single thing that they disagree on or argue about.

Their relationship is full of peace, and they never get upset with one another.

Throughout their relationship, the topic of getting engaged and then married has come up several times, and she has made it clear to her boyfriend that she’s not interested in simply dating him for a while.

She really would like to live together and get engaged, but she and her boyfriend have decided not to reside under the same roof until they are married.

She’s positive that she wants to be with her boyfriend forever, and she is not interested in waiting around for him to propose.

Her boyfriend has listened to what she wants, and he recently went out shopping for an engagement ring.

Lately, her boyfriend has started acting strange and like he’s full of anxiety. When she confronted him about his change in behavior, he revealed to her that proposing is stressing him out.

“He told me that he loves me and he sees a future with me and can’t picture himself with anyone else but can’t seem to make this next step,” she explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.