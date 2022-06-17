Her Boyfriend Thinks That Her Family Is Rich But They Aren’t And She’s Not Sure How To Tell Him The Truth

A 22-year-old girl met her 25-year-old boyfriend on a dating app, and they have been together for 2 years now.

As soon as she met her boyfriend, she couldn’t help but really like him, and their relationship progressed pretty quickly.

“We both enjoyed talking to each other all night and day and fell for each other,” she explained. “He admitted he likes the way I think and do stuff and always wanted a girl like me.”

“I was so happy to be something to him and so was he. I didn’t know anything about his financial situation as he was pretty subtle about it.”

When she first started seeing her boyfriend, they both were still in college, so she didn’t pry too much into his life when it came to money and his family background.

While their relationship progressed, it dawned on her that her boyfriend’s family is extremely wealthy.

Her boyfriend then went on to work for his family’s company after graduating college, and he’s doing well for himself.

As she grew to know more about his financial situation, she kept her own a secret from him.

Her boyfriend has never thrown his wealth in her face, and they haven’t extensively talked about money throughout the last 2 years, but now it’s posing a problem.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.