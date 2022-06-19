Her Brother Isn’t Happy That A Lot Of People Aren’t Going To Come To His Expensive Destination Wedding And She’s Not Sure What To Tell Him

While our friends and family become overjoyed at the thought of a proposal and wedding, should we put them through financial strain for an extravagant ceremony?

Destination weddings are all the rage these days as couples look forward to staying that extra week on the island as they continue celebrating while including their honeymoon.

Of course, most of us are thrilled to plan out our dream weddings, but should we expect our loved ones to attend and pay a hefty price?

One girl is in this exact scenario, as her brother is planning a high-end wedding across the globe.

Setting the financial strain at $3,000 per person, her brother is extremely upset that half of their family cannot afford his luxury wedding.

With one sibling in college and a mother with serious health issues, she and her father are now faced with a gut-wrenching decision on whether they should attend, even when the cost of the wedding is entirely out of budget.

Not only will they have to fly across the country, but the luxury hotel her brother and his bride-to-be booked is also unaffordable for her and their father, pushing them to find a place across town to accommodate themselves.

Her brother, the groom, is also telling her that she will need to spend hundreds of dollars on the perfect outfit for the ceremony, while he brags about the prestigious location and hundreds of dollars spent on each plate for their guests.

Feeling completely uncomfortable having to borrow a loan from her father, who in return is also struggling financially with the situation, she calmly tries to tell her brother that attending the wedding may not be feasible.

