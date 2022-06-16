Her Dad Lost His Food Truck Business In A Fire And She’s Trying To Help Him Get Back Everything He Has Worked So Hard For

Laura Camila Medina, daughter of Alfonso Medina, has set up a fundraiser in honor of her father’s food truck that was recently burned down.

From a young age, Laura looked up to her father for his hard work ethic, vision, and drive.

Her father launched his own business in 2018 called Pocho’s Mango, which was a creative take on the delicious mango street vendors often seen in Columbia.

With much passion and persistence, Pocho’s Mango was growing successfully. You would find Alfonso Medina’s food truck traveling to local farmer’s markets in central Florida every single week.

When Alfonso Medina first began his small business, he didn’t start with much. A small cart is all it took to get his dream up and running.

With much dedication and hard work, he was able to gather the funds to renovate a 1969 Volkswagen Kombi into the infamous Pocho’s Mango functional food truck!

Visitors from near and far would stop by to take photos and speak with Alfonso. His food truck became quite popular, which allowed him to open and renovate a second Kombi as a permanent second location!

Unfortunately, as the final licensing and permits were going through, Laura’s father was in a tragic and disastrous accident at a local gas station which ultimately led to their Pocho’s Mango Kombi up in flames.

Instagram; pictured above is Alfonso in his food truck

