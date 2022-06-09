Her Date Tried To Purposely Trip Her 3 Times On Her Way Out The Door

Have you ever been on a date that was going really well until the person you were with did something to ruin it at the very end? Have you ever had someone ruin a date because they tried to trip you?

A young woman named Megan on TikTok (@meganmehappy), unfortunately, has been in this exact situation.

Megan recently made a viral TikTok video about one of the strangest dating experiences she has ever had.

Megan was on a date at a bar/restaurant with a guy that was going pretty well. They were making good conversation, and they were sitting together for at least 2 hours. After realizing she should get home before staying for another drink, Megan got up to leave.

“I get out of my bar chair, and he motions for me to walk in front of him,” says Megan.

Then, this man had the audacity to stick his foot between her two feet so that he could trip her. On purpose!

Megan stumbled and almost fell, but thankfully she didn’t. The torment didn’t end there.

As Megan was walking from the bar area to the restaurant area, he did it again. This time it really took Megan off guard and could’ve been dangerous, as she was focusing on putting her things back in her bag.

TikTok; pictured above is Megan in her video

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.