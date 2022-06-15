Her Daughter Dumped Her First Child On Her To Take Care Of And Now That Her Daughter Is Pregnant Again She Said No Way Is She Raising Another One For Her

A 56-year-old woman and her husband Eddy have a daughter named Kelly who is 33, and when Kelly was 16, she got pregnant.

Kelly went on to have Opal, who is now 16, but Kelly didn’t raise Opal at all. Instead, she and Eddy did.

“We helped a lot as Kelly was only seventeen when Opal was born,” she explained. “However, Kelly would rarely help with parenting even when she was available.”

“Even asking her to watch Opal for an hour while we ran errands was an issue. It was rare that Kelly wouldn’t complain about why she “had to be there” to look after Opal.”

Kelly did graduate from high school, and after she did, she decided that she did not want to go to college.

Instead, Kelly got a job that was really accommodating schedule-wise, but despite that perk, Kelly never was around for Opal.

Kelly also expected her and her husband to buy everything that Opal needed. When Opal turned 6, Kelly moved out and officially dumped Opal on her.

Kelly still never makes time for her own daughter; only seeing Opal for holidays and every couple of weeks.

She really has been more like Opal’s mom than Kelly has, and although Kelly abandoned her own daughter, Opal is thriving.

