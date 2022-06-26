Her Fiancé Only Has One Loved One Coming To Their Wedding And He’s Sad About Not Having Anyone To Really Invite

A 25-year-old woman is engaged to a 31-year-old man, and their wedding is going to be happening next January.

This couple chose to have a wedding during the winter months, as the weather where they live is pretty nice that time of year, whereas the summer months are unbearably hot.

As she was going through the list of guests to invite with her fiancé, she realized that he didn’t have a lot of loved ones to ask to come to their wedding.

“He spent almost all of his early to mid-20s traveling the world before moving here,” she explained.

“He doesn’t have any family except his mom, who can’t come because of her medical issues (she lives in his home country).”

“He’s always been more of a lone wolf kind of person so he has one sort of close friend and that’s it. So the only people he can invite are his friend and the friend’s girlfriend.”

Her situation is starkly different from his. She has 7 siblings, and pretty much all of her siblings have significant others and children that she wants to include in the guest list.

Their wedding is going to be big since she has so many loved ones to invite, but even if she wanted to try to do things on the smaller side, it’s not possible as her immediate family is 60 people.

Including her family, her coworkers, and her friends, the guest list is more than 100 guests long.

