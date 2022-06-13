Her Mom Is Dating A Guy Who Is Even Younger Than She Is And It’s Weirding Her Out

A 24-year-old girl has a mom who is 48 and single. Her mom has gone above and beyond for her and her 20-year-old younger brother over the years.

Although she and her brother have been interested in their mom finding a guy and settling down with him, she never expected her mom to pick the guy that she did.

“A few months ago, we were elated to find out she met a nice guy,” she explained. “Well, it turns out this guy is 22 – pretty much young enough to be a middle sibling to us lol.”

“I expressed that that age gap made me a bit uncomfortable and she said he was an adult capable of making decisions and that age is just a number blah blah and that so many older men date younger women but just because SHE a woman does the same, suddenly it’s to be scrutinized.”

Things between her and her mom got pretty intense during this conversation, so she decided to walk off and end it there.

She figured her mom’s new guy wouldn’t last long at all, but now it’s been about 8 months and her mom is still with him.

Recently, her mom invited this guy to have dinner with all of them so she and her brother could get to know him better.

Obviously, inviting someone over to dinner with your family indicates a big step in any relationship, and she’s surprised that her mom is getting more serious with this guy.

At dinner, she couldn’t help but feel uneasy, and her brother was completely “weirded out” too.

