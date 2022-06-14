Her Pitbull Inspired Her To Be A Dog Trainer And Now That Her Dog Has Been Diagnosed With Cancer, She’s Fighting To Save Her

If you’re like me, then growing up you’ve had a pet or two. I’ve had several dogs, cats, and even some fish. One thing that I’m never prepared for is the loss or illness of one of those pets.

Kasey, a dog trainer, unfortunately, received such news about her 6-year-old Blue Nose Pitbull. Her dog’s name is Kaia.

“Wagging her tail and smiling up at me she had no idea the journey we were about to take together,” Kasey wrote on a GoFundMe page.

“I guess the beauty in all of this is Kaia will never know or understand that she will be fighting for her life from here on out…but I am going to do the fighting for her.”

Kaia came into Kasey’s life at a time when her family lost everything.

When you’re in your 20’s you’re supposed to experience new things. Experimenting with stuff you normally wouldn’t do as you grow up.

You would never expect to lose your childhood home or to experience other negative situations you never thought would happen.

One bright light in all this darkness was Kaia. Though Kaia is an amazing emotional support dog, she started to develop behavior issues.

GoFundMe; pictured above are Kasey and Kaia

