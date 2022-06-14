He’s Bringing People On TikTok To Tears With His Heartwarming Videos That He Calls Dinner With Dad

Summer, mainly known as @yourprouddad on TikTok, has gathered a community of 2.7 million followers, otherwise known as his “children” on the app.

Summer is 26-years-old and just completed his master’s in kinesiology, a study of how the body moves.

Growing up, Summer had a hard time making friends. Full of anxiety in social situat56ions, Summer would often have his sister ask those around them if they wanted to be his friend.

Today, Summer still carries some of the anxiety and depression he faced as a child. However, he has turned to the social media outlet TikTok as a chance to help others who may not have anyone to talk to.

He lends a helping hand and ear in most of his videos as he breaks them down into multiple categories, such as dinners with dad, check-in with dad, random happy birthday messages, and congratulating folks on their accomplishments while letting out confetti as a celebration for every life event that occurs behind the camera.

Sadly, many of us have been in similar situations where our pent-up anxiety forced us to shy away from making friends and ultimately resulted in us struggling alone on the inside.

Luckily for us, @yourprouddad is here to make us feel less alone!

In almost every video Summer posts to the app, he links a comment from one of his previous videos where one of his followers will say, “Hi, dad. I’m going through a hard time. Can we have dinner, please?”

TikTok; pictured above is Summer in one of his videos

