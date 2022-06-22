He’s Dating A Model And It’s Making Him Lose Confidence In Himself As Well As Their Relationship

A 26-year-old guy is currently dating a girl a year younger than him who works as a model. This girl has been modeling for around 3 or 4 years now, and she not only does social media type modeling; she also is represented by an agency.

He’s been seeing her for a bit less than 2 months, and being with her is honestly making him lose confidence in himself as well as their relationship.

Not long into knowing her, he realized that tons of guys would go out of their way to flirt with her, and it’s not just a handful of men.

“She is quite a friendly and welcoming person but sometimes it feels like she is too open and allows the flirting to occur without any issues,” he explained.

“Now over a month and a half in, I am now realizing the other issues that come with her being a model.”

“She goes to parties almost every other day being out till like 4-5 am – she likes to drink a lot too – and is somewhat of a ‘party girl.'”

While normal guys try to get her attention on a daily basis and hit on her, she also has male models that slide into her DMs, try to shoot their shots with her, or dance with her when she’s out for the evening.

He never goes to the events or parties that she gets asked to go to, mostly because she has never once asked him to accompany her to them.

All of this is leading up to him having serious doubts about himself. He’s pretty normal, and he’s not a model.

