He’s Pretty Positive That His Fiancée Is Simply Taking Advantage Of Him At This Point In Their Relationship

A 22-year-old man is currently engaged to his 23-year-old fiancée, and he has been in a relationship with her for a bit under 2 years.

Throughout the entire time that they have been together, his fiancée has not had a job last more than a week, and all in, she’s only worked less than a month total.

He’s been left to support himself and her too, and he’s the one funding their lives.

“I sold most of my belongings when it got tough, but I got us through,” he explained. “I was finally able to start my own small business too, but shortly after she quit her job.”

“I’ve been trying to hang on…but our rent was just raised plus the crazy prices of everything right now. I have to give up my dream to support both of us.”

If that’s not hard enough on him being the one left to pay for their lives, he also does every single chore around the house.

So, although his fiancée does not work, he’s the one who does all of their laundry and folds all of their clothes.

He’s the one who cooks their meals. He’s the one who cleans their house from top to bottom. He’s the one who takes the garbage out. He’s the one who loads and unloads the dishwasher.

She sits by and lets him do everything alone. Mainly, she just watches him as he goes through their list of chores that need to be completed.

