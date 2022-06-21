His Girlfriend Keeps Telling Him That She Expects Her Engagement Ring To Cost At Least $15,000

A 25-year-old guy has spent the last 5 or 6 years dating his girlfriend, though they have been “on and off” during that time.

A year ago, he moved in with his girlfriend, and their relationship is starting to trend in the direction of forever.

He and his girlfriend each agree that they are committed to being together, which has resulted in his girlfriend questioning him about getting married as well as what kind of an engagement ring he’s going to get for her.

Lately, his girlfriend has been bringing up an engagement ring nonstop, and she is so extremely focused on how much he’s willing to spend on it.

“She seems very insistent on getting a $15k+ ring and right now that’s like a year’s worth of savings for me,” he explained.

“I’ve told her this and told her I’d probably need to get a loan or drain a large portion of my savings, but she’s insistent on getting that expensive ring.”

“Honestly, she’s danced around this, but it seems like she would even say no if the ring wasn’t expensive enough.”

When his girlfriend isn’t busy trying to discuss the topic of how much her engagement ring is going to be, she’s trying to figure out the amount he and his family are open to dropping on their future wedding.

His girlfriend has talked about wanting to spend at least $50,000 on their wedding, which he’s not down for as he would prefer something on the smaller side.

