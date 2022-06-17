His Girlfriend’s Best Friend Keeps Hitting On Him And He’s Debating If He Should Tell His Girlfriend

A 29-year-old guy has a 28-year-old girlfriend named Haley, and a weekend ago, they went out with Haley’s two best friends whom Haley met while in college.

One of Haley’s besties, Emily, has always been something of a problem. Emily is super flirtatious with him and has even gone out of her way to send him hot face emojis when he’s posted pictures of himself without a shirt on social media.

Emily has also sent him more similar messages like that and she just slides right into his DMs.

“The first time this happened I sent it to Haley and she told me to just ignore her because she’s “crazy like that” so I have been ignoring her comments on social media,” he explained.

“But last Saturday things got out of hand…”

Last weekend, Haley and her best friends got wasted while they were all out, and Emily was remarking about how Haley “hit the jackpot” with him.

He definitely was feeling uneasy around Emily with her remarks, but Haley wasn’t concerned and excused her best friend’s behavior.

He did his very best to ignore Emily completely, but then at the end of the night, he gave everyone a ride back home.

When they got to Emily’s place, she told him that the elevator in her building was broken and she could use a hand walking up the stairs.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.